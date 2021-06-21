Don Everly Fastpitch Softball Tournament crowns Lawrence’s Fury as champs

On June 19th 2021, a small but significant fastpitch softball tournament was held in the Southeastern Kansas town of Chanute. Sitting in the heart of Neosho County, this city of roughly 9,000 people played host to the Don Everly Fastpitch Softball Tournament. This year, in the U14 league, saw a hard-fought battle between the local favorites High Octane (Chanute, Kansas) as they faced off against Fury (Lawrence, KS).

Games started at 8 a.m. and didn’t conclude until 12 hours of play were over.

As the final game came into play, Fury had to take on a hard-hitting High Octane team that they had lost to earlier in the day 6-3.

With the heat index well over 100 degrees by the time the first pitch was thrown at 6:30 p.m. these young athletes battled it out. High Octane—who has been undefeated throughout the day—lost to Fury 13-3 when the final out was called.

The Don Everly Fastpitch Softball Tournament is named in honor of Donald “Coach” Everly (1945-2018) who was a beloved member of the community who spent over 50 years of his life coaching and volunteering. In 1995 he was the recruiter and interim coach at Neosho County Community College. He was also noted for the softball clinics that he conducted for southeastern Kansas high schools, as well as teaching fastpitch at the Kansas High School Athletics Association Coaches Clinic.