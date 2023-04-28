Does Your Dog Byte? Accessibility to live pets can be complicated but advances in video game companions feel familiar

As video games have spent the last 60 years evolving, one question has started to plague the minds of gamers, young and old: “Can I pet the dog?”

It’s a topic that bears unquestionable importance. Players must know if they will be able to scratch fuzzy heads and give good belly rubs to the pets who populate their video games.

For this month’s pet-themed issue of The Pitch, we assembled the ultimate list of video games for those who are currently missing out on the animal experience for one reason or another. Of course, if you are reading this with a furry friend, we still encourage you to check out some of these gems. Digital dogs need love too, right? And you deserve the dopamine rush from a familiar following your every move.

A Little to the Left

Platforms: PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Max Inferno’s A Little to the Left takes mundane household chores and turns them into satisfying mini-puzzles. These intuitive timewasters range from brain-teasing to simple, but it’s never taxing—that is, until the mischievous cat pops in. Let’s face it: our pets are stinkers sometimes. A Little to the Left’s cat is no different, as this white furball will often come in to bat away at your progress just as you’re putting all the pieces together. A Little to the Left emulates this aspect of pet ownership so accurately that it’s downright annoying. It’s a perfect (and cute) obstacle that will no doubt put a teeth-clenching grin on your face.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

If you need an animal to help carry you through your toughest days, Red Dead Redemption 2 has your back. This AAA third-person western story game launched in 2018 as a follow-up to Rockstar Games’ previous hit, bringing with it the same quality fans have come to expect. It’s a highly polished prequel sequel that also happens to be one of the most time-consuming cowboy simulators on the market.

Of course, living life as an outlaw isn’t half as much fun without a trusty steed by your side, and Red Dead Redemption 2 knows that better than any other. Saddling up as the game’s gravelly-voiced anti-hero, Arthur Morgan, players are granted the opportunity to pick and take care of a horse of their own. Treating your mount with the robust horse-care mechanics offered is the least you can do as your partner carries your burdens through the Wild West.

The Sims 4

Platforms: Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The Sims 4 is a free life simulation game that has already taken the world by storm with its gibberish language and sturdy mechanics. The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion, meanwhile, is that, but with—you guessed it—cats and dogs. Create your own pet. Start a vet clinic. Play with your pets. There is no end to your squirrel-chasing dreams with this one. Go nuts.

Stray

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Stray is probably one of the first titles that come to mind when looking for pet-themed video games. For those who haven’t heard of Blue Twelve Studio’s 2022 indie darling, it lets gamers bring their imagination to life with one simple premise: you get to be a stinky lil cat. You’ll hop to high-up places and tip over tantalizingly placed objects as you roam this cinematic adventure game’s futuristic city streets.

While you can’t exactly pet or snuggle your cat because you… are the cat… you’ll have plenty of opportunities to love him all the same as you meet friends, outrun danger, and solve puzzles fit for a furry feline. Stray accurately creates controls for those looking to live out their week as a furry friend, and it’s even got some breathtaking visuals to boot. Do we even need to mention the real-life TikTok cats that have grown to love Stray?

Untitled Goose Game

Platforms: Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Pets might seem like loving balls of energy but lose track of them for even one second, their mischievous side will surely come out. Untitled Goose Game isn’t about a dog or a cat. It doesn’t show us how trustworthy or cute animals are, either. Instead, it focuses on their pure, unfiltered absurdity and the imaginative vandalism they commit when left alone. Who says geese can’t be pets?

Fallout 4

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Trudging through the wastelands of Fallout 4’s post-apocalyptic Boston can get lonely. Bethesda’s cruel alternate history RPG is crawling with radioactive ghouls that will beat you to death as soon as look at you, but that’s only if you’re lucky enough to dodge the other creatures that have been twisted by the world around them. Thankfully, you never have to take them on alone. Shortly after exiting your home of Vault 111, you’ll meet Dogmeat, one of gaming’s most trustworthy companions. This German shepherd will never leave your side, sacrificing life and furry limb for your safety and to make sure every step you take is with a friend.

Minecraft

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Outsiders who have somehow never tried Mojang’s creative classic may be surprised to see it listed here. Minecraft is indeed perfect for players who are looking to build to their heart’s content, but it’s also the perfect place to set up your very own puppy-filled utopia. In Minecraft, players have the freedom to find stray wolves, give them some treats, and tame them to be their own. These loyal friends follow and protect, and if you can believe it, they even know how to sit (wow!).

After strapping on a collar color of your choice and naming your fierce companions, they’ll be forever solidified as good dogs. Cats, horses, donkeys, llamas, parrots, fish, and more can join in on your animal endeavors, too, making Minecraft the perfect place to get lost in a sea of pets that you design.

The Good Life

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Deadly Premonition mastermind Hidetaka Suehiro (aka Swery) is known for creating experiences you can’t get anywhere else. The Good Life, a detective open-world life-sim with a wild twist, is his latest creation. In this lighthearted adventure, players wea their slick investigation glasses as journalist Naomi Hayward. She’s just arrived in the small English town of Rainy Woods in hopes of using her high-tech camera to solve a murder. Solving a crime this serious is difficult and, honestly, kind of stressful, but detective work is a bit easier when you can turn into a cat and dog.

Oh, yeah, while the town of Rainy Woods might be wrapped up in violent crime, its citizens are also afflicted with a curse that transforms them into adorable pets at night. Naomi is eventually granted the ability to change, too, effectively letting players live like any other common domesticated animal. The Good Life even comes with life-sim elements that allow players to grow a garden, cook, explore, and even stop by the local pub to share a drink with fellow townspeople. Thanks, Swery!

New Pokémon Snap

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Taking a picture of a cute dog you met on a walk is hardly any different than catching the perfect picture of your favorite Pokémon, right? New Pokémon Snap lets pet-less people get in on the joy of capturing animals in their natural habitats with casual gameplay and calming, dreamlike visuals. All you need to do is enjoy its laidback story as this full-on sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic takes you on a leisurely ride through the monster-infested Lental region. It’s a peaceful romp through one of gaming’s most lively animal worlds and perfect for a weekend getaway crawling with common, rare, and legendary Pokémon alike.

The Last Guardian

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Pets aren’t huge fans of listening at first—or even at all—and if you adopt, there are sure to be some growing pains. Your chosen furry friend might not even want to be around you at first, but that’s what makes the relationship between pets and their people so beautiful. Pet ownership is complicated, especially when your pet is a 15-foot-tall dog-bird-cat thing with mystical powers.

What The Last Guardian does better than nearly any other animal video game is it lets players marinate in those messy moments. Trico, the dog-bird-cat that sticks with players throughout The Last Guardian, can be a frustrating companion, but if you give the big dude your time and attention, you’ll never forget the journey.

The Red Lantern

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Creating a bond with your animal of choice is one of the primary reasons humans seek out pets, and nowhere is companionship better on display than Timberline Studio’s The Red Lantern. Players take up the reigns as a musher who seeks to brave the Alaskan wilderness with their team of five sled dogs. Home is the goal, but the journey makes this procedurally generated adventure memorable.

You’ll learn each dog’s feelings, weaknesses, and strengths while crossing crushing tundras and heartless frozen lakes that bring new roadblocks—and opportunities—on each attempt. You’ll be granted chances to rest and plan ahead for every trek with your chosen teammates, but success depends on the strength of the furry chain pulling you closer to home.

Ōkami / Ōkami HD

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Wii, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

If you have yet to play Ōkami, it should only take about one look at it to see the appeal. Here, you play as a wolf, or more specifically, Amaterasu, a powerful canine goddess who is based on Japanese mythology. She dons the markings of a fiery protector, using her growing powers to wash the evil from the earth.

Unlike the more realistic world of something like Stray, Ōkami sports a jaw-droppingly gorgeous paintbrush art style that is only as vibrant as its action is engaging. Amaterasu feels powerful, fluid, and endlessly fun to play as. With the game’s punchy and creative combat coupled with its iconic visuals, it’s no wonder that Amaterasu remains one of gaming’s quintessential canines 17 years after launch.

Nintendogs Series

Platforms: Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS

You know that little boost of serotonin you get when you see a puppy and look at its little baby paws and little baby tails? Nintendogs is that feeling cranked up to 11. If you have one of the few consoles this treasure of a video game is available on, you should probably be playing it now.

Persona 5 / Persona 5 Royal

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S

If you ask someone to describe Persona 5, they might tell you about its state-of-the-art turn-based combat and inventive UI. They’ll probably bring up its funky fresh soundtrack, too, and they might even take the time to highlight its incredible animated cinematics. Unfortunately, most people are fools. The real draw of Persona 5 is its talking cat—Morgana.

A mascot and fascinating character in his own right, Morgana is the primary instigator in developer Atlus’ social sim, kicking off the events of the story and guiding the player’s friend group to the very end. In between heart-stealing adventures, you and your high school buddies will gather and gossip about what to do next. Morgana is as much of a member of the party as anyone else, and he’s a great excuse to have full-on conversations with your pet.

Far Cry 6

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S

Far Cry 6 is a first-person open-world shooter with plenty of highlights, but all you need to worry about are Guapo, Chicharon, and Chorizo. Guapo is a t-shirt-wearing crocodile, Chicharon is a goth rooster, and Chorizo is a paraplegic dachshund. They can all be your pets, and they all rule.

Almost everyone has a pet soulmate out there. If you haven’t met them yet, then you might be able to find them in one of the titles on our list. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you aren’t able to spend time with an animal, be sure to seek out some of these loving, weird, and unusual digital critters. You might find their company is exactly what you need.