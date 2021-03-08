Do you need a lawyer in the metro? This new tool can help

Lawyer Finder, a searchable online directory made by The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, is now available to the public and legal community.

“We created Lawyer Finder to fill an accessibility gap between the public and lawyers which widened in the pandemic’s remote environment,” says Sam Wendt, 2021 president of the KCMBA. “Lawyers do not pay to be included in the search and the search results are randomized so people can trust that this is an unbiased source to find local lawyers.”

Lawyers are searchable by location and practice area. Individual profiles feature contact and fee information, states in which the lawyer is licensed to practice, KCMBA involvement, awards, and more.

KCMBA members in good standing are automatically included in the lawyer-to-lawyer listing intended for referral searches but must opt-in to be included in the public-facing listing. Hundreds of KCMBA members in 65 practice areas are in the directory.

The goal of the KCMBA, which was founded in 1884, is to serve members and the community by providing justice, professional excellence, and respect for the law.

“As the largest and oldest bar association in the Kansas City area, we wanted to provide a reliable source for our community to find and connect with lawyers,” says Vickie Mauck, KCMBA executive director. “Not every recommendation from a friend or colleague will suit your legal problem, price range, or location. Lawyer Finder helps people identify lawyers that could be right for their needs.”

Access Lawyer Finder and search its database of attorneys by visiting kclawyerfinder.com.