Do you have at least your first vaccine? The Missouri Lottery might give you $10k if you register here

Are you vaccinated? Who are we kidding, you’re reading this. You’re probably vaccinated. Well now is your chance to win $10,000.

Partnering with the Missouri Lottery, Gov. Mike Parson announced the “MO VIP” vaccine incentive program to encourage those still not vaccinated to get their shots. The program has three categories. Red, for adults who received at least one dose after July 21, white, for adults who received at least one dose before July 21, and blue, for minors that have gotten at least one shot. The first drawing will start on Aug. 13 and continue every two weeks until Oct. 8.

To register, make sure you have the county and congressional district you live in along with a ton of personal information on hand to fill out the registration form. One error disqualifies you from winning. Visit covidvaccine.mo.gov to enter.

