Dish & Drink KC: Thai Orchid’s papaya salad, a cold IPA collaboration, and Lenexa’s new smash burger hub

Thai Orchid’s papaya salad

Out with the green leafy salads and in with the savory fruits. Thai Orchid, a traditional Thai restaurant specializing in Massaman and Panang curry, keeps the public on their toes as to what amazing flavor combinations they will come up with next. Earlier this month, a new item graced the menupa—paya salad.

The salad includes fresh green papaya tossed with carrots, green beans, tomatoes, garlic, and chili. The textures of this small but mighty side dish pack a delightful crunch, and the light dressing clings to the shredded papaya.

The crushed garlic and seasonings of chili and tamarind extract deliver a pungent spice that make it refreshing and tangy.

The papaya salad is gluten-free and vegan. Typical menu items I couldn’t forgive myself for not mentioning include crispy spring rolls, basil fried rice, pad see ew (a thin rice noodle dish with a brown sauce), and sticky rice with Thai tea ice cream.

Thai Orchid is located at 6504 Martway St., Shawnee, KS 66202. They have split hours from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Torn Label Brewing Co. and Pathlight Brewing introduce Alfa Ice IPA

Torn Label Brewing Co. and Pathlight Brewing have collaborated to create a cold IPA—Alfa Ice. Cold IPAs are a newly emerging beer style that combines the typical hoppy-ness of an IPA but is crisper due to the lower fermenting temperatures.

The result is an aromatic IPA with a refined drinkability, aka Alfa Ice.

Alfa Ice is brewed with a lager yeast strain for a clean finish but maintains fruity and floral flavor with juicy overtones. The innovative brew has a sturdy ABV of 7% and is available on tap at both brewery locations as well as in cans.

Torn Label Brewing Co. is located at 1708 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Pathlight Brewing is located at 11200 75th St., Shawnee, KS 66214.

Cosmo Burger opens in Lenexa Public Market

A burger so nice they located it twice. Cosmo Burger, home to one of Kansas City’s favorite smash burgers, has opened a second location in the Lenexa Public Market.

Among the many vendors at the market, Cosmo Burger is your go-to for America’s greasy favorite done right. The burger joint prides itself on simplicity with its minimalist menu of juicy burgers and crispy tots but will be showcasing a new craft cocktail menu at their new spot.

Single, double, and triple burgers are available topped with homemade pickles and their famous burger sauce. Vegan “cheeze” burgers are made with Beyond Meat, and cocktails include classics like old fashioneds and sangria as well as modern libations like their watermelon serrano margarita and Kool Dad Jammer.

Cosmo Burger is located in the Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa, KS 66219. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are closed Sunday.