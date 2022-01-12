Dish & Drink KC: Prepare your stomach for the 13th annual KC Restaurant Week

For the foodies who have been intensely watching their calendars, the best weekend of the year is finally near—Kansas City Restaurant Week. An event that was my first true introduction to Kansas City food two years ago, it’s a time near and dear to my heart (and my stomach).

The 13th year of festivities, organized by Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, kicks off this Friday, January 14, and lasts until January 23. The 10-day dining event features nearly 200 restaurants that highlight the metro’s culinary standouts through special, multi-course menus at three affordable price tiers: $15, $35, and $45.

In addition to putting a spotlight on a diverse collection of KC eateries, 10% of the proceeds from every meal sold will benefit three local charities including the Guadalupe Centers, the largest Hispanic organization in Kansas City since 1919 that serves more than 12,000 people through its various programs.

A portion of the donations from this year’s event will support the center’s catering program, which provides healthy and nutritious food to vulnerable families and individuals in the metro area, allowing Kansas Citians to eat great food for multiple great causes.

“Restaurants are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and each January we come together to celebrate and support the dining establishments that truly make our community unique,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC. “We encourage our fellow diners to take full advantage of these tremendous values as well as the opportunity to give back to our local hospitality industry, a critical component of our local economy.”

Below is a spotlight on three of the featured local joints, but the very extensive full list can be viewed here. Happy eating, Kansas City!

Chewology

This eatery in Westport, the brainchild of Katie Lie-Sung, is focused on Taiwanese street food. The regular menu consists of gyoza dumplings, bao buns, rice, noodles, and plenty of sharable sides. When it comes to their KCRW dinner menu, they have plenty of flavorful favorites on the menu. It’s Chewology’s first time on the restaurant week lineup, something Liu-Sung is pretty excited about.

“I have always enjoyed exploring the many options KC Restaurant Week offers, so this year it’s exciting to be on the other side as a participating restaurant,” Liu-Sung said. “Since opening in our new location just three months ago, we feel the love of people who support locally-owned restaurants and the greater good. Chewology is honored to be a featured restaurant in KCRW and we look forward to introducing new diners to our concept.”

For just $35, the endeavor includes options such as Vegetarian Bibimbap and Braised Tofu; Taiwanese Beef Noodle and House Made Pickle; Pork and Cabbage Gyoza and Ginger “XO” Bok Choy; and Karaage Bao and Sweet Potato Plum Fries.

For the included cocktails, patrons can choose from libations such as the Lambai Island Highball, the Sake Punch, and more.

They even offer a spirit free cocktail with passion fruit, jalapeno, lime, and orange flower water.

Chewology is located at 900 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 6411. Their restaurant week hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and they are closed on Monday and Sunday. More information and their regular hours can be viewed on the restaurant’s website.

The Ship

This beloved restaurant and bar in the West Bottoms, known for live music and casual eats and drinks, is serving up plenty of deliciousness during the 10-day stretch.

The joint is offering a $15 lunch menu and a $35 dinner menu, allowing Kansas Citians to enjoy a delicious meal at all hours.

The lunch menu revolves around sandwiches, served with Zapp’s kettle chips or a premium side for an additional charge, and finishes with two cookie options. The sandwiches include a Cubano with KC shaved ham, a KC Reuben with “KC Thousand Island” secret sauce, the “Ship-Fil-A” (bonus points for this great chicken sandwich pun), and a veggie Cubano for our vegetarian friends.

The optional premium sides also have plenty of friend deliciousness in addition to some fresher options. French fries, fried pickles, and even fried green beans are some of the standout sides in addition to a side Caesar salad or a cup of grilled carrot and coriander soup.

Sweet treats at the end include a traditional chocolate chip cookie and a gluten-free and no-bake peanut butter oatmeal cookie.

The dinner menu features a more elevated lineup including grilled trout, smoked duck breast, hibiscus honey panna cotta, and chocolate espresso cake. In addition to beer and wine, entrees and sweets can be washed down with one of three cocktails: the Barrel-aged Old Fashioned, a Havana Negroni, or a Honey Lavender Lemonade (spiked with vodka, of course).

KCRW officials also said that the venue will be coordinating some live music throughout the week, so come enjoy your lunch or dinner with a show.

The Ship is located at 1217 Union Ave., Kansas City, MO 6410. Restaurant week hours are 11-1 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Fannie’s West African Cuisine

Take your tastebuds on a journey at Fannie’s West African Cuisine, a traditional West African eatery on Troost. With a mission to bring people from all walks of life together to enjoy native African cuisine, the restaurant will offer dine-in and carryout options during KCRW.

Lunch, a $15 dollar option, consists of two courses, with first-course options of sweet “Puff Puff” doughnut balls, samosa meat pies, and spicy gizzards on a stick.

For the second course, diners can choose from classic jollof rice, fried rice, or collard greens with rice or fufu, a starchy staple often eaten as an accompaniment to soups or stews.

The dinner menu also offers two courses for the price of $35. Course one can be either house wings, or a beef or shrimp kebab. The second course is a soup lover’s dream: you can choose from Peanut Butter Soup, a rich and creamy dish made with peanut butter (sans jelly), or Egusi Soup, made with egusi seeds.

Sweet Potato Greens are also available, and all three of the options are served with either goat, chicken, or beef in addition to the choice of fufu or rice.

Fannie’s West African Cuisine is located at 4105 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. Their restaurant week hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday.