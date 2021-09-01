Dish & Drink KC: A new French bistro opens in Midtown, plus more new restaurants and openings to look for this month

Check it out: the team behind The Russell opens a new restaurant on Main Street

For three years, Amante Domingo and Heather White have been lighting fires under the grill at The Russell (3141 Main Street). Rotisserie chickens, grilled steaks, and loads of roasted vegetables are the stars there, along with White’s impeccable baked goods. But it turns out that the pair have been busy behind the scenes—just a couple of weeks ago they quietly opened their newest restaurant, Tailleur.

Tailleur, French for “tailor,” (which is also how you pronounce the restaurant’s name) is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 3933 Main Street. The restaurant is a European-inspired bistro and has a distinctly rustic French feeling to both the decor and the menu. Rich, dark wood paneling, slick white tabletops, gold-toned chandeliers, and tasteful antiques fill the space, which is broken up into several separate rooms. Here you can order mussels cooked in white wine, salmon Niçoise, duck confit and chicken paillard along with a crispy beet salad, quiche, and even steak frites.

But it’s not just about the savory side. Domingo and White have fully transitioned their bakery from The Russell to Tailleur, though you can still purchase cookies, cupcakes, and other bakery items at The Russell. New to the menu at Tailleur are house-baked breads, along with lemon ricotta cakes, muffins, and scones. Tailleur also features a selection of wine, beer, and coffee.

Domingo and White have been working on renovations to the space for the past year, and aren’t finished yet. Work continues on the second floor, which may become a tea room and/or a private event space.

Tailleur is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Follow Tailleur on Instagram for updates.

Also new: Taste Island Grill on Broadway

Another local culinary power couple recently debuted their second restaurant. Chef Cherven Desauguste and his business partner and fiancée, Mehret Tesfamariam, opened Taste Island Grill (3605 Broadway) in late July. This space was the former home of Shio Ramen and is right next door to Deauguste’s first restaurant, Mesob Restaurant and Rhum Bar.

At Taste Island Grill, Deauguste and Tesfamariam are offering a fast-casual alternative to Mesob’s more formal dining situation. Customers can pick up build-your-own bowls, tacos, and wings featuring Caribbean and Central American flavors. Jerk chicken tacos and bowls, wings with a spicy guava glaze or a five-chili and lime rub are available, as are fried tilapia with fresh salsa and chipotle-lime dressing, and grilled steak with steamed cabbage. Fried plantains and chips and guacamole are available as side dishes, and customers can also pick up fresh juice to go along with their meals.

Taste Island Grill is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

More openings: New Bao, Grab and Go, Thai in Lenexa

A few quick hits: