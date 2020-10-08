Disability rights activist and icon, Judith Heumann, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ADA at KU

Judith Heumann, a lifelong disability rights activist and former adviser to former President Barack Obama, will be hosting the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act (or ADA) for October’s national disability employment awareness month.

Heumann, a civil rights icon, is internationally recognized for being a leader in the disability rights movement. To name a few things on her impressive resume, she helped form the human rights legislation and policy into what it is today and worked under the Obama administration. During her time there, she was the first special adviser for international disability rights in the U.S. Department of State, as the World Bank’s first adviser on disability and development.

Heumann had this to say about her work:

“I am excited to connect with the KU and Lawrence communities and am honored that KU invited me to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with them. There is so much work yet to do, and I am made hopeful by communities such as these.”

Catherine Johnson, director of the KU ADA Resource Center for Equity & Accessibility, is ecstatic that KU has been allowed to host this virtual event saying, “I anticipate thousands of guests to join us during these two days to celebrate the ADA. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with a civil rights icon. I welcome all near and far to join us for this exciting two-day celebration.”

On October 28th through the 29th, the University of Kansas will hold the free virtual event titled ‘Nothing About Us Without Us.’ This two-day celebration will hold multiple panels with different speakers. Make sure not to miss out on this once in a lifetime event.

See the full event schedule here.