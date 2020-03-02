Dirty Honey sticks to Riot Room

Ben Money,
Dirty Honey 24

Credit: Bojack Images

Two Saturdays back at the Riot Room, Dirty Honey cranked out guitar riffs to a sold-out crowd with opening support from UK bluesy-garage rockers the Amazons.

Headlining this tour after successful supporting gigs opening for Alter Bridge, Slash, The Who and Guns N Roses last year, Dirty Honey seeks to pick up where rock seemingly left off in 1978. They gave the crowd a solid set perfect for a Saturday night in a sweaty Midtown dive. Dirty Honey wields swingin’ riffs reminiscent of early Aerosmith and a no-frills rock vibe that has largely been absent from the music scene for at least the last decade.

Playing an 80-min set featuring tracks off their self-titled EP and a solid cover of Aerosmith’s “Last Child,” Dirty Honey’s live show is reminiscent of rock n roll’s heyday. Lead by the thundering riffs of John Notto and rising vocals of Marc LaBelle, they propel through their set with a modern take on a classic-rock formula.

