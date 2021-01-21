Did Natty Light create the most expensive piece of installation art in history?

The Da Vinci of Debt by Natural Light Beer is valued at $470 million, surpassing the cost of an actual Da Vinci piece, let alone another piece of art in the world. The medium: authentic diplomas, actually earned and paid for (both in money and tears) by real students.

Highlighting the cost of attaining a degree, the exhibit was unveiled at Vanderbilt Hall in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal to mark the return of Natty Light’s College Debt Relief program. The program, founded in 2018, gives those struggling with student debt $1 million dollars annually.

“The art world is filled with absurd price tags that most people find impossible to justify,” says Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch (quoted in PR Newswire). “That’s what made it the perfect medium for this campaign. It’s a very fitting analogy for the outrageous cost of attending a typical four-year college. Through Da Vinci of Debt, we hope to inspire action around the college debt crisis and drive more fans to enter for a chance to have the Natty College Debt Relief Program pay down their student loans.”

While the art world tends to price masterpieces based on things such as technique, aesthetic, or the artist’s exhibition history, the Da Vinci of Debt’s price derives from the average cost of attendance at a four-year university.

For this year’s debt relief prompt, Natty Light asks social media colleges what it is that inspired them to go to college. Followers can enter by tagging their video response with #NattyStories and #Contest for a chance to win money to chip away at student debt. Entries will be accepted from Jan. 11-Mar. 21, 2021. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

A virtual gallery of the exhibit can be found on Natural Light’s website, and, as always, enjoy responsibly.