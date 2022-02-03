Dancefestopia kicks off 10 year anniversary with 2022 lineup

The 10 year anniversary of the Dancefestopia Music Festival will pop-off at the Wildwood Outdoor Education Center, located in South Kansas City. The bivouac jamboree is hosted by Seven Lions and Ophelia Records, with headliners including Ganja White Night and Deadmau5.

Taking place from Sept. 8-11, the pre-game each day kicks off as early as 5:00 a.m.

Starting from modest beginnings, Dancefestopia launched in 2011 as an independently funded festival, designed to mix energized music with stressless celebration. The three-night fiesta has grown to have more than 200 artists, four stages, and trippy art attractions.

Dancefestopia brings the club experience of your favorite electronic artists into a heavily outdoor entertainment environment. The fest asks you to imagine what it would be like to listen to your favorite artists performing while you are taking a canoe trip, fishing, zip-lining, or partying in a pool overlooking the main stage.

Honestly, we can’t imagine being in a pool directly above a drum & bass show? Seems like the sonic vibrations would liquefy your body, but hey, you do you. [We’re just jealous, ignore that comment.]

Weekend passes start at $199. Gather with 60,000 other dance fans to have the weekend to escape from our uncertainties.