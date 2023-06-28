Daisy Lee Vintage announces Lawrence location opening this August

Clothing store Daisy Lee Vintage announces a new location opening on Mass St in Lawrence, KS. this August. The shop curates a collection of stylish, handpicked clothing items to encourage sustainable shopping. In order to give the 80s, 70s, and beyond clothing pieces a modern look, Daisy Lee Vintage alters them for a different fit.

When selecting clothes, Daisy Lee Vintage evaluates their condition, wearability, and rareness. Shop owners locate and upcycle pieces for their current Crossroads and Oak Park locations. Consumers can purchase cropped flannels, split vintage t-shirts, purses, boots, and more unique alterations and finds.

In addition to their future Lawrence location, Daisy Lee Vintage pop-ups occur in the KC area with various thrift/vintage stores. The shop recently celebrated its tenth birthday at the Union event venue with other vintage sellers and food vendors. Daisy Lee Vintsage hosts upcoming pop-up events on July 7 with Thrift Savi from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and July 15 with hot girl thrift, Baby Cakes, and The Clothes Horse from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

To combat fast fashion until the Lawrence opening, visit their KC store every day from 11-6 and their Oak Park store from 11-6 on Sunday, 11-7 Monday-Thursday, and 11-8 Friday and Saturday.

Help the environment, and look good doing it too.