Cyclists raise spirits, money for KC kids in Tour de Hope this May

On May 7, cyclists will hit the streets of downtown Kansas City to bike for a good cause. The annual charity ride hosted by Tour de Hope aims to support The Hope Center KC, an organization focused on providing asset-based programs, opportunities, and growth for children, youth, and families on KC’s east side.

Created by Mike Harby, the family-friendly event welcomes riders of all levels and ages and offers three route options: a 17-mile, a 38-mile, and a 54-mile route. All three start and end at the National WWI Museum. More experienced riders have the option of doing the King or Queen of the Mountain routes as well. All participants are fully supported through various stops that include snacks and drinks.

“Mike started this with a vision to create a fun event that benefited the community. We’re just continuing with his mission,” says board member David Starkweather.

Since the birth of Tour de Hope over a decade ago, the organization has raised over $120,000 for The Hope Center KC.

“We’re helping them revitalize their playground and youth programs. They’re an awesome organization, we just try to be good partners for them and create a cool event that does some good in the community.”

Registration for the event opens at the end of February.