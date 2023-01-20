Cupid’s Undie Run KC bares it all to raise funds for Children’s Tumor Foundation

On Feb. 11, brave Kansas Citians will bare it all and take a brisk mile-long outdoor run in their underwear—all for a charitable cause. Cupid’s Undie Run KC, in partnership with the Children’s Tumor Foundation, will raise money for neurofibromatosis (NF) research.

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder with no cure yet that affects around 1 in 3,000 births, which is about 2.5 million people globally, according to Children’s Tumor Foundation. NF causes tumor growth on nerves which can impact any part of the body.

According to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, 50% of NF cases occur in families with no history of the disorder, so anyone can be born with the disorder, and it manifests differently in everyone. Side effects of NF can include blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain, and cancer. Cupid’s Undie Run and the Children’s Tumor Foundation help raise resources for working toward a cure.

Cupid’s Undie Run was established in 2010 in Washington, D.C. by co-founders Brendan Hanrahan, Chad Leathers, and Bobby Gill, and has since expanded to cities across the country. 300 Cupid’s Undie Runs have taken place nationally and have seen over 122,000 participants. The runs raise both awareness of NF, and through registrations, sponsors, and donations, money is raised for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Drinking and a dance party both kick off and conclude the event.

To date, over $22 million for NF research has been raised through Cupid’s Undie Runs across the country. Cupid’s Undie Run will take place in 29 other cities this year in addition to the Kansas City event. Runners can also register as “virtual runners” if unable to attend a Cupid’s Undie Run in person.

If you’re interested in braving the cold for neurofibromatosis awareness and research, you can register as a team or an individual for Cupid’s Undie Run KC online. Other ways to get involved include making a monetary donation or sponsoring a registrant. Businesses can also partner as sponsors. Volunteers are needed to help plan the event and manage the event on the day it takes place. Sign-ups to volunteer can be found online.

Cupid’s Undie Run KC will take place from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, at McFadden’s Sports Saloon. Whether you join in as a stripped-down runner or take part as a spectator, it will be a good time for a good cause.