Critical Mass: KCFCC frames the joy of the flicker

The term film critic seems to have an overbearing connotation. Some may depict them as conceited reviewers, carefully analyzing screenings to only nit-pick every minute detail. However, is this how we actually receive the news of the greatest or worst movie of all time?

Unlike the gaudy image of a critic snob, passionate movie-goers comprise the criticism ecosystem. As the second oldest film critique group in the country, Kansas City Film Critics Circle names the year’s best film contributions.

President of KCFCC Adrian Torres loved watching movies as a kid, partly because it was the only form of entertainment in the hospital. Frequently in and out, he absorbed the movies in physical therapy, waiting rooms, and anywhere else with a television. From a young age, Torres evaluated what makes a good film, and it’s still a passion today.

“When everyone else was young, and they said that they wanted to be an astronaut, or a firefighter, or police, I said I want to be a newspaper critic,” says Torres. “Films have been something that’s always a part of my life.”

KCFCC’s members gather bi-annually to select their board executives and films of the year. In December, the group votes for their top-nominated movie with a raise of hands. Upon selecting Jackass Forever for “Best Documentary,” film critic Patrick Moore uploaded a photo to Instagram, where it received a like from cast member Rachel Wolfson. Torres says KC is overlooked as a smaller, underdog city but still contains a huge appreciation for film with every B&B and AMC theater that is passed in a 20-minute drive. KCFCC plans to eventually host an awards ceremony to celebrate the city’s film dedication.

“We often get kind of swept under the rug because everybody considers us a smaller market,” says Torres. “Everybody thinks of barbecue, and yet the same passion that people have for barbecue in the Kansas City area, people have for film. They will come out in droves.”

KC hosts a variety of big and small film festivals along with film organizations. Some viewers may enjoy the niche of Sci-Fi and horror films at Panic Fest, while others look for something new at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival. People who produce these movies are also unique to their experience, ranging from directors just starting in film to film professors who go on to win Academy Awards. Torres says every single KC showing is packed.

“You’ve got a thriving hub of not just film critics, but also people who are wanting to make films in the area, and then those films go on and receive lots of attention,” says Torres.

The impact of KC film critics is also an underground topic that increases community traction. The first woman KCFCC member Marie Asner began her film critique career in the Shawnee Journal Herald with a film review column. No colleague had an interest in taking it, and with a background in music education and psychology, Anser still gave it a shot. Instead of complicating her reviews, Asner provided what she calls a “short and sweet” critique, easily read by a large audience. With her weekly reviews, Asner helped small theaters in Shawnee attract more business and economic increases. Shawnee gave Anser a Key to the City to honor the positive impact their community received.

“I call my style conversational,” says Asner. “When I’m talking to somebody about a film, I’d say I’m writing to them as though I’m speaking to them across the table and having a cup of coffee.”

With her published film reviews, Asner paved a path for other women film critics to emerge in the KC area. Despite years of trying to get in, once she had her editor recommend her for the group, she finally received a position at KCFCC. Upon joining in the ‘90s, the men were still not fond of a woman’s opinion, excluding Asner by telling her the incorrect times for a monthly lunch. Standing her ground and continuing her work, today, Asner receives emails and requests from women to evaluate their film critic work for publishing. What was once a stigmatized part of the film critic industry is now a line of women film critics supporting others.

“It took me forever and a day to get in because it was understood that women could not do film reviews, and I was somewhat of an oddity,” says Asner. “Now, there are many women in the industry.”

Though film criticism can be exciting, it takes practice and dedication to thoroughly examine hundreds of films a week, both good and bad. Patrick Moore earned a spot as a film critic for Great Day KC. Unique from writing film critiques, Moore adjusts his segments for television, sometimes compacting reviews shortly before going live. Known for his eccentric outfits, Moore appears on set with a coordinating costume for the film, sometimes dressed as the Flash, Elvis, or in a dinosaur inflatable for Jurassic World Dominion.

“Sometimes, you wonder why you’re doing this when you see Transformers 7,” says Moore. “But it’s still a lot of fun.”

For anyone who wants to be a part of the film critic platform, Moore says social media’s evergrowing platforms are the perfect places to start. Film fans are already creating their own critiques through TikTok and YouTube, and with quality commentary, and these pastimes become careers without professional training and instead with care. To him, critiquing is evaluating which films are worthwhile.

“It’s informing people how they should spend their time,” says Moore. “When you review enough, you can tell if people will agree with you on a movie or not.”

Torres advises you to find a critic you enjoy. Be curious about their writing style, and analyze what draws readers to them. Take a chance and submit work to a local indie website. He cautions the pay is equivalent to peanuts, but the love for film within himself and KC provides all the reward.

“You have to find a way to make what you’re passionate about be important to you more than anything else,” says Torres. “We might not have a name that’s pronounced New York, or Los Angeles, or Chicago, but it’s one of those that we care about film just as much as they do.”