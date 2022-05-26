Creature Feature: Wriggly is oh so wiggly

This week’s “Creature Feature” is brought to you with the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Wriggly, a sweet 65-pound German Shepherd who is only a year old. She is a brilliant pup who is in need of a home that can accommodate her smarts as well as her energy level. Wriggly needs to stay active in order to stay sharp. She loves going for walks, runs, and exciting new adventures with her person. She is great on squirrel watch and will do best in a home without small animals,

If you are interested in meeting Wriggly, please contact Scott Poore at adoptdontshop43@gmail.com