Creature Feature: We want to put Pita in our pocket while we take Mickey for a run

Mickey

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Meet Mickey, a nearly two-year-old cattle dog/min-pin mix. He is a sweetie who seems to find one special person and attach himself to them. He loves his foster dad. He does fine with other calm dogs, but he doesn’t want to wrestle and play so much and doesn’t like them climbing on him.

We believe he would do best in a home with older children only—ones who won’t climb and pull on him. He likes to make any soft, cushy surface into his bed and will pass out lying upside down. He adores walks and is great on the leash, so if you’re a runner, he would want to keep up.

Mickey is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’re interested in meeting him, please call Megan’s Paws & Claws at (816) 532-0577.

Pita

Well, if somebody didn’t just take all the leftover parts at the Build-a-Cat Factory and throw them together, then we just don’t know how Pita the cat was made.

Come meet this spunky and uniquely gorgeous long-haired lady today.

If you would like more information on adopting Pita, please get in touch with Unleashed Pet Rescue.