Creature Feature: Veronica and Wilma wanna start a band with you

Veronica

Hey friends! My name is Veronica, and I don’t mean to brag, but I am the life of the party. My fans (okay, my foster mom) say I am the silliest girl ever. I have four siblings, and I am definitely the most playful of the bunch. I would love other pets in the home so I can run around and play with them.

You may notice that I have a little “wobble wobble” in my back legs. This was something I was born with, but please don’t worry—it hasn’t slowed me down one bit. One of my weird quirks is that I like to scoop my food out of my bowl, play with it for a little bit… and then eat it.

Are you ready for the time of your life? If so, adopt me. I am fully vetted, including spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea prevention applied, I’ve tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV, and I’m microchipped. Added bonus: am I not the absolutely most beautiful little lady you ever did see?

If you are interested in adopting me, please get in touch with my foster mom Kate at katezeh88@yahoo.com or call her at (913) 710-4017.

Wilma

Imagine living a good life with a dog friend and a human that takes care of you every day. You have toys, a bed, a couch, a backyard, everything; you have it all, then it all changes.

You wake up one day and go to be fed breakfast, and your human doesn’t come to the kitchen. You go to find your human, and they don’t move. You don’t understand why, so you lay there with them until they wake up. For over a week, you lay there and wait; you are hungry and have had accidents in the house even though you are potty trained because you couldn’t hold it.

That’s when KCK Animal Services come, and they load you up in the truck, and at that moment you have lost everything. Your human, your house, your toys, your couch, your bed, your yard, even your favorite pee tree—it’s all gone. You are scared, confused and just want it all back.

Meet Wilma. Wilma lived that nightmare, and now all she wants is a family to go home to.

Wilma is 4 years old and weighs 43 pounds. She is crate trained, potty trained, and walks great on leash. She is good with dogs and cats but will need a proper introduction to cats.

Wilma is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. She is ready for her forever family.

Her adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Wilma, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule an appointment.