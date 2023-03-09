Creature Feature: Sylvester and Eleven are even better than TV

Sylvester

Meet Sylvester. He is a happy-go-lucky, floofy, 8-year-old boy who loves belly rubs. This sweet guy loves attention.

If you are interested in meeting Sylvester, please fill out an application via our website. If you have further questions, please feel free to email adoptionstrp@gmail.com. Sylvester’s adoption fee is $75 and includes age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and heartworm testing and treatment.

Eleven

Eleven has been waiting so long to go home, and she needs your help.

She came to the shelter with her two other dog friends after their owner moved out and left them behind. She had a wound on her shoulder, but she is all healed now and ready for someone to love her.

Eleven is three years old and weighs 42 pounds. She is an athletic girl who loves to go for walks but would also be a great running partner. She will need a taller fence or leash walks in her forever home, as an average fence is no match for her.

Eleven loves toys, and she might request to carry one on her walk with her. She is crate-trained, potty-trained, and loves kids. She will need a feline-free home and would like to meet any potential dog friends to make sure everyone likes her play style. She loves to cuddle and could quickly be a Velcro girl for someone who is looking for an emotional support dog.

Eleven is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. Her adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Eleven, please call 913-321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.