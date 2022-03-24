Creature Feature: Squeaker and Lincoln are in it for the long haul

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to the help of Scott Poore of Mission Driven.

Meet Squeaker, a 15-years-young orange tabby cat. He arrived at the shelter after his owner passed and is ready to settle in after being houseless for three months.

This sweet old man is a couch potato is the ideal lap cat, but he also wants to be the only lap cat. In other words, Squeaker is a solo feline and wants to keep it that way.

If you’re interested in meeting Squeaker and being his hero, please contact the Great Plains SPCA.

Meet Lincoln, a 5-year-old and 95 lb. Alaskan Malamute mix with a heart of gold.

Lincoln has been with HSGKC for four years. He loves the great outdoors and knows how to use his leash, even when he gets excited. The pupper loves to frolic and bathe in the sun, but he is a dog who knows what he wants. He prefers to be the only pet in his household and stay loyal to his people while graciously accepting treats and long walks.

Lincoln is also very fast. He likes to show off by chasing squirrels, rabbits, and digging up the occasional mole. His personality certainly matches his size, and sometimes his butt wiggles can sweep people off their feet—literally.

The HSGKC welcomed Lincoln as a stray, but he wants his future family to know that he is housetrained, crate trained, and knows commands like “sit,” “out,” and “down.” His favorite way to settle in after a long walk or play includes snuggling on the sofa with his family.

If you’re ready to meet Lincoln, please contact the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.