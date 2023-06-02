Creature Feature: Roxy needs one chance on the outside

Roxy

Roxy has been with us since February of 2022, when she came in after being found as a stray. We believe she is about 4 years old. Her health is excellent. She is a medium build dog, weighing about 60 lbs. She walks well on the leash.

We believe her to be Anatolian Shepherd/Heeler mix, but this is just a guess. She has the blonde-ish coat coloring and style, and beautiful facial markings similar to the Anatolian, with the black eye-liner and black markings on her face, plus her tail has the curl in the end like the Anatolian. But her coat has similar colors to a Heeler, with red spots.

Roxy is a loving, sweet girl, though she can have some food aggression especially when other dogs are nearby. For these reasons, she needs to be the only dog in the home without small children.

Our Roxy girl just needs a chance to thrive outside of the shelter. We believe with the right new family, she will settle in and be a confident, very loving dog. Please come meet this special girl, and give her a chance at her forever home. She deserves it.

If you or someone you know is interested:

E-mail: kchs@kingmancountyhumanesociety.org

Phone: 316-542-1812

Website: https://kingmancountyhumanesociety.org/

Facebook: Kingman County Humane Society