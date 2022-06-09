Creature Feature: Orion and Mickey are the greatest showpets

This week’s “Creature Feature” is brought to us with the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Orion is a gorgeous 11-month-old Lab mix with a big personality. She gets along well with other dogs, loves treats, and is endlessly playful. She knows commands like “sit” and “shake,” and she is potty trained and does well in her kennel.

She weighs 50 pounds and has a beautiful, healthy coat. She is looking for her soulmate to go on long walks with.

If you’d like to meet Orion, please email petadoptions@kckpd.org or call (913) 321-1445 today.

This is Mickey. He is an adult brown Tabby who has mastered the art of biscuit-making and the drop-and-roll stretch. He loves window watching and chasing toys, but nothing beats just being a lap cat and snuggling with his human.

Mickey is a resilient cat who is ready for another chance. It’s important that you know about his medical history, which involves a dental disease causing him to have his teeth removed, but he is a healthy cat ready to make the most of life.

If you are interested in meeting Mickey, please contact Heart of America Humane Society today.