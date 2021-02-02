Creature Feature: Do you want to adopt Jason Momoa, a 4-year-old American pit bull mix? Look at him!

We’ve teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a lovable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Jason Momoa, a 4-year-old American pit bull mix. He resides at the KC Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO., where you can adopt him. He’s been there since December 12, 2020. See Jason Momoa’s pitch about why he’s the pet you’re looking for.

“Hello my adoring fans, my name is Jason Momoa, you might recognize me from such appearances as Aquadog in the Justice Leash of America movies. Although you may think of me like a celebrity, I still have the normal hopes and dreams of all shelter dogs. I don’t require much, just an animal free house with a loving family to spend my time with. Since I am a famous actor, I am good at taking direction. I love to sit and shake for treats. You have squeaky toys, perfect – I can entertain myself. I look forward to meeting you and being the leading canine actor in your life.”

