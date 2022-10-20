Creature Feature: Monk and Cusco request a rescue, por favor

Cusco is the perfect kitten—tons of energy, lots of goofiness, and loves his people!

During his zoomies sessions, you can find him chasing any and all toys (he’ll even turn non-toys into toys, he’s so creative!) and if it has feathers, oh boy. He loves feather toys. This boy strides into every room like he owns the place, he’ll fit in wherever he goes. He would love a playmate, but if you’re more of a single cat kind of person, no worries. Just know you’re on toy duty for when he wants to play.

Cusco’s adoption fee is $75 and includes age appropriate vaccines, neuter/spay, and microchip. All cats adopted from The Rescue Project are intended to be indoor only cats. If you are interested in meeting Cusco, please fill out an application via this website. If you have further questions, please feel free to reach out.

Our groovy guy, Monk, is a 2 ½ year old husky and I’m adorable! Foster momma says I am a sweet boy. I’m eager to please and I love getting attention and affection. I am very social with other dogs, and I am a champ at sleeping in my kennel! What more could you want? Take me home and we can hit this ‘funky town’ together!

I am vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. I am also current on flea/tick/heartworm prevention and will come to you neutered. So, are you ready to make the best decision of your life and get our groove on together?

Submit your online app for Monk at PawsitiveTailsKC.org!

Animal welfare advocates are thrilled to announce that the 9th annual KC Mega Match Adoption Event presented by Petco Love with BOBS from Skechers will be held October 21-23. KC Mega Match, back for the first time since 2019, is a lifesaving collaboration amongst five Kansas City metro animal shelters: Great Plains SPCA, Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, KC Pet Project, Lawrence Humane Society and Melissa’s Second Chances. Throughout the weekend of October 21-23 all pet adoptions at all locations are $25.

This year, our shared goal is to find homes for more than 500 animals during the event. All adoptable animals have undergone a spay/neuter surgery, are microchipped for identification, and are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Prospective adopters will be required to go through the normal adopting process. To see all adoptable pets, locations, and more information, go to www.kcmegamatch.org.