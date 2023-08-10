Creature Feature: Max is one in a million

Max

Meet Max, a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd. His owner recently passed away, and he is in need of a new forever family with patience and compassion.

Max is terrified and confused in the shelter environment, and it’s heartbreaking. While he must first meet all kids, pets, and family members, it won’t be hard to win him over.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meeting greet with this beautiful boy, please get in touch with Great Plains SPCA. Thank you.