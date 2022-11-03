Creature Feature: Marvin is looking for his pack

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of local humanitarian Scott Poore.

Marvin needs our help. He a pitbull/American bulldog mix and is approximately 7 years old at 70 lbs. He was originally picked up as a starving, heartworm-positive stray by KCKAS and treated at HSGKC where he stayed until being transferred to his current rescue at KC PAWS (Protective Animal Welfare Society) in Feb. 2022.

Marvin is great with other laid-back dogs and needs a home without cats. He is proudly potty trained and housebroken. He loves to go on car rides, pack walks, and loves belly rubs and meeting new humans at adoption events.

If you are interested in meeting Marvin, please visit his Petfinder profile. His adoption application can be found here.

For more information please contact the Protective Animal Welfare Society.