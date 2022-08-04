Creature Feature: Ludo is ready to break free

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Just yesterday, someone reached out to Scott about Ludo, a one-year-old Great Pyrenees who was living outdoors on a short, heavy chain. He had only a small dog house for shade and was surrounded by mud with little room to keep clean or cool in these hot temperatures.

Scott’s HERO team immediately asked how they could help, and he is now safe and getting the care he needs at Great Plains SPCA .

If you would like more information or want to schedule a meet and greet with Ludo, please contact Great Plains SPCA.