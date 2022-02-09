Creature Feature: Lincoln can sweep you off your feet with a wiggle

This week we teamed up with Scott from the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City to host a “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro.

Meet Lincoln, a 5-year-old and 95 lb. Alaskan Malamute mix with a heart of gold.

Lincoln has been with HSGKC for four years. He loves the great outdoors and knows how to use his leash, even when he gets excited. The pupper loves to frolic and bathe in the sun, but he is a dog who knows what he wants. He prefers to be the only pet in his household and stay loyal to his people while graciously accepting treats and long walks.

Lincoln is also very fast. He likes to show off by chasing squirrels, rabbits, and digging up the occasional mole. His personality certainly matches his size, and sometimes his butt wiggles can sweep people off their feet—literally.

The HSGKC welcomed Lincoln as a stray, but he wants his future family to know that he is housetrained, crate trained, and knows commands like “sit,” “out,” and “down.” His favorite way to settle in after a long walk or play includes snuggling on the sofa with his family.

Are you Lincoln’s hero?

If so, please contact the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. If Lincoln isn’t the right match for you, check out HSGKC’s current adoptable pets.