Creature Feature: KC Pet Project’s Winter Frenzy adoption special

KC Pet Project’s adoption center is still very full, so this weekend, they’re hosting their Winter Frenzy Adoption Special, where you can adopt a new best friend for only $30.

Nearly 1000 new animals have been processed through their shelter since January 1 who are in need of food, medicine, and support.

The special, which runs from Jan. 27-29, applies to all dogs 30 pounds or more and adult cats over 6 months old.

Help make space for all of the new arrivals by adopting a new best friend. Start looking for your perfect match today, then visit one of their participating locations this weekend to seal the deal.

Keechie

Keechie is a cute little black and white kitty. She’s 8 years old. Keechi was given up because she wasn’t getting along with the other cats in the home. She’s still kind of scared here at the shelter. Her former family said that she likes to play with toys and she loves to be petted. We know she will be very happy to be adopted into a quiet home where she can settle in and feel safe.

Joel

Joel is beyond stressed at the shelter. He doesn’t sleep, he jumps in his kennel, and he barks non-stop. He is deteriorating, and we can’t let that happen. It’s not fair to Joel. He needs out of the shelter also soon as possible.

Joel is an adorable 1-year-old Pit Bull mix. He is super friendly and has tons of personality. Joel loves to play with toys—he pounces on them and then romps about the yard with a toy in his mouth. It’s very cute.

He’s good with other dogs, including small dogs. He thinks kitties are fun to chase, so he would do best in a feline-free home. Joel knows to sit. He loves attention. He does need a home with a tall fence or with someone who will provide him with plenty of exercise with leash walks or jogs and outings. He’s a sweet and happy boy and just wants someone to love him.

Joel is neutered, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. His adoption fee is being sponsored for the best home ever for him.

If you are interested in meeting Joel, please email us at petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule your appointment.