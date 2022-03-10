Creature Feature: Katie and Rosco are loyal, independent spirits

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to Scott at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City as well as Wayside Waifs.

Meet Katie, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat whose bags are packed. She was transferred to Wayside Waifs from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in October and is ready to settle into her forever home.

Katie lives life on her terms, and we could probably learn a thing or two from her about setting boundaries. Sometimes she likes to cuddle, and sometimes she absolutely does not. She hopes you’ll respect that and understand that it’s nothing personal.

Katie is currently staying with her foster mom who thinks she is ready for her next move.

Contact Wayside Waifs if you’re interested in meeting Katie and seeing if you’re her perfect match.

Rosco is a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix brought to you by Wayside Waifs. He is an affectionate pup with a sunny disposition and is searching for his new favorite pal.

Rosco came to the shelter due to some changes in his family situation, and now he is getting a second shot and living his best life.

He loves squeaky toys and tends to think he is a lap dog, but he’ll wait to be invited first. He also knows the “sit” command and is great on a leash.

Rosco likes his space and prefers to be the solo pup in the home. He gets along best with older kids and adults who can relate.

If you are interested in bringing Rosco home, please contact Wayside Waifs. The facility is currently offering adult dog adoptions at half price for the month of March.