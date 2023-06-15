Creature Feature: It’s officially kitten season

Kitten Food and resources needed

It is kitten season at KC Pet Project, and multiple litters of newborn kittens have been coming into the shelter daily. Currently, the shelter has 442 kittens living in foster homes between the ages of 1-8 weeks and is needing assistance with resources and foster homes to help provide care to these kittens.

“We are so grateful to the community and their support of our incredible foster program for kittens,” says Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “Our foster homes provide care and shelter in their homes to help raise these newborn kittens, and they are truly lifesavers of our organization. We appreciate everyone’s support in providing resources to assist with the care of the kittens so that our organization can provide all the supplies needed to our foster families.”

KC Pet Project is asking for the following donations of supplies needed to care for the incoming kittens:

Canned, pate-style kitten food

Cat litter

Kitchen/baby scales

Warming discs

Transport cat carriers

Donations can be dropped off at any KC Pet Project location or purchased directly from their Wish List.

Foster a Pet: KC Pet Project is looking for foster homes to provide support to kittens ranging in ages from 0-8 weeks. Fostering opportunities typically range from 1-12 weeks for kittens, depending on the age and weight of the kittens. The Bottle Baby Squad is a dedicated group of foster families who provide care to neonatal kittens that can’t eat on their own yet and did not come in with a mom. Visit KC Pet Project website to sign up to become a foster family.

Adopt: New kittens become available for adoption every day. You can visit KC Pet Project’s adoption pages to view available kittens at their 14 area locations and in foster homes. You can sign up for a Pet Alert to receive notifications when new kittens become available.