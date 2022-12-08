Creature Feature: Gabbie and Joel wanna be presents under your tree

Gabbie

Looking for the ideal holiday gift?

Meet Gabbie. She has the absolute prettiest swirls in her fur coat. This momma has raised her litter of purrfect kittens and is now ready to focus on finding the home of her dreams with a family to love.

Gabbie is a very friendly and outgoing girl that will make a great addition to any home.

If interested in meeting Gabbie, please fill out the application courtesy of Diva Pets Cat Rescue.

Joel

Meet Joel. He came to KCK Animal Services after his original owner moved out of state and left him in her apartment. He was adopted and brought back Friday after being in a home for months because he wasn’t getting along with the cats and could jump their fence. He is not doing well back at the shelter, and he is shutting down. Joel needs his hero now.

Joel is an adorable 1-year-old pit bull mix. He is super friendly and has tons of personality. He loves to pounce on his toys and romp about the yard with them in his mouth.

He’s good with other dogs and thinks kitties are fun to chase (he would do best in a feline-free home). Joel knows “sit.” He loves attention. He does need a home with a tall fence or someone who will provide him with plenty of exercise. He’s a sweet and happy boy and just wants someone to love him.

Joel is neutered, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped, heartworm-negative, and dewormed. His adoption fee is $85.00. If you are interested in meeting Joel, please call (913) 321-1445 or email petadoptions@kckpd.org to schedule an appointment.