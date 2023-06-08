Creature Feature: Frank is a tank, ready to storm the ranks for food and snuggles

Frank

Frank is a 2-year-old domestic shorthaired cat available for adoption. He is a very happy-go-lucky guy and loves to make a good impression on everyone he meets.

Frank is quite the chatterbox and never seems to run out of jokes. If you want to be in the front row of a great stand-up comedy act every day, then he is the cat for you.

Frank loves attention and is always ready for mealtime. He eats large mouthfuls of his food and then, while chewing, drops bits out of his mouth—but he makes sure to clean up after himself.

Frank has attempted to socialize with other others, but he wasn’t very accepting of another cat being in his space. He would benefit from a home where he is the only cat. His previous home had dogs and potential smells from the family’s previous cat, which could have triggered the behavioral issues he expressed.

Frank would prefer to meet everyone living in the home with him before he is adopted and be the only pet in the home so he can avoid becoming easily overstimulated in a new environment.

Frank also doesn’t particularly enjoy being picked up, but when he comes to you, he loves all the affection he can get. He would snuggle all day if he could.

If you are interested in this furbaby, feel free to call at (913) 856-6255 to schedule a meet-and-greet.