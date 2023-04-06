Creature Feature: Duke and Sylvester could be cartoon characters

Sylvester

Meet this floofy boy, Sylvester! He is an 8-year-old cat who loves belly rubs and attention. He’s only been in his foster home a short time, so folks are still getting to know him.

If you are interested in meeting Sylvester, please fill out an application online. If you have further questions, please reach out to The Rescue Project at adoptionstrp@gmail.com

Sylvester’s adoption fee is $75 and includes age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and heartworm testing and treatment.

Duke

Duke, a unique whippet hound mix, is a happy-go-lucky dog, with lots of love to give. At almost two years of age and just 45 pounds, he would do well with an active family, kids included.

He prefers playing with sassy female dogs but no cats for this pup! He’s an enthusiastic boy, who enjoys playing games and exploring, especially when it’s a treasure hunt. He has attended some sport dog events where he did well on a leash. He could be a sport dog project or just simply a wonderful family dog. All of the rescue volunteers agree he gives the best hugs.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet, please get in touch with Stover Animal Rescue. Thank you.