Creature Feature: Dreamsicle and Maya are all the sweetness you need

This week’s “Creature Feature” is all thanks to the help of Scott Poore of Mission Driven.

Meet Dreamsicle, a playful 7-month-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat. She was brought to The Rescue Project covered in adhesive, but she came out stronger and more beautiful than ever.

She is a loving and social kitty who loves to give purrs of affirmation. One squeak, and you’ll fall head over heels.

Dreamsicle is a great house cat and a litter box pro.

If you’re interested in meeting Dreamsicle and giving her nothing but the best life, please contact The Rescue Project.

Maya is a 2-year-old retriever mix who just had a litter of puppies. All of her kiddos have found homes, but she is still at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City waiting to find a new family of her own with whom she can feel comfortable and finally decompress.

Maya weighs 80lbs and is very social and friendly with people and other dogs. She absolutely adores being outside and is the perfect farm dog or walking companion.

She is heartworm positive but currently undergoing treatment and is expected to live a very happy and healthy life once treatment is complete.

If you’re ready to fall in love with Maya, please contact the HSGKC today.