Creature Feature: Camo just wants to be seen

Camo

Camo is a big boy who needs out of a small-town pound.

Windsor Dog Pound is a very small, rural pound that is unstaffed. Their kennels are approximately 3 feet by 4 feet inside. Constantly living in a kennel that size is hard on all the dogs but especially this big guy. They call him a mini horse.

Camo is an English Mastiff who is around six years old and 153 pounds. He is a sweet boy and loves to play in the pool, go on walks, and get pets. He loves to be cuddled and just lay around. He does good with everyone he meets, and he’s amazing with kids and other dogs.

Camo does not like cats.

If you are interested in meeting Camo, please get in touch with the Windsor Dog Pound in Windsor, MO, today.