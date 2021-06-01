Creature Feature: Bruce Lee will charm his way into your home

We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.

This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Bruce Lee, a 7-year-old Snowshoe mix. He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, MO. He has been there since May 30, 2021.

Along with his good looks, Bruce Lee has a charming personality. The KC Pet Project feline staff says that he is always willing to jump out of his kennel to explore the adoption room and is polite to other cats in their kennels. He loves scratches behind his ears and enjoys being held.