Creature Feature: Blanche is the goldenest girl

Blanche

Blanche has been looking for a home for 490 days. She is a 9-year-old bulldog mix at 65 pounds. She is housebroken and crate and leash trained—but she doesn’t really need a crate since she is such a good girl.

At her age, Blanche is a slow walker, but she enjoys getting out and about as often as she can. Patio lounging, cuddling, and sunbathing are some of her favorite activities. She gets along with other dogs but doesn’t know about cats or kids. Her nature is pretty laid back, so I would likely be just fine. You can count on her to be your biggest fan since she loves to be right beside her human.

Blanche doesn’t need a fenced yard since she is an awesome leash walker, and she could easily live in an apartment or condo. Having daily leisurely walks would be perfect for her. Her golden years are ahead of her, and she can’t think of a better way to spend her retirement than with her forever friend.

Blanche’s adoption fee is $75 and includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, wellness exam, heartworm test, and microchip. If you’re interested in meeting/adopting her, please visit www.rescueonespringfield.com/our-adoption-process/adoption-application/ and fill out the form. They offer out-of-state adoptions with vet references and video home checks.

Please contact Rescue One if you would like more information or to schedule a meet and greet.