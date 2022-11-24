Creature Feature: Black Friday adoptions, Lego languishes for a lap, and

Every week on Creature Feature, we’ve got a cat and a dog that are currently up for adoption in KC. Today we’re kicking off with this cat, Lego.

Hi, I’m Lego. I’m a long-haired brown patch tabby, 6 years old. I am actually quite petite under my beautiful fur coat. I’m very sweet and loving, enjoy being held and in a lap, and like being with people. I have fun playing interactively and will chase toys or balls tossed for me. I also enjoy looking out windows at wildlife. I prefer a quiet environment, so may not be the best match for young children or other pets. I’d love to meet you to see if we are a good match!

Please contact Carol at 913.469.9881 or cjdavis@everestkc.net for more information or to set a time to meet me via Heart of America, Humane Society.

Proclaimed the most affectionate dog in the shelter, today we’ve got Calvin:

What’s up? I’m Calvin. I’m one of those dogs who just loves to do everything—run, play or just hang out with you, my new best friend. I am eager to please and ready to jump right into a wonderful life with you! Don’t forget to work my brain, too. I’m a work-hard, play hard kinda canine. I’m sure to be “Top Dog” in training classes; at least I know you’ll see me that way! Won’t you come meet me today?

Calvin will need a home with no one under eight, and will need to meet any children in the home.

If you would like more information or to schedule a meeting day, please contact Great Plains SPCA. Thank you!

KC Pet Project continues to experience record-high intakes ahead of the holiday weekend and cares for nearly 1,000 pets across their locations. Nearly 800 new pets have come into KC Pet Project in the first 22 days of November, and every kennel is once again full of pop-up emergency housing in other rooms and offices of the shelter. KC Pet Project is taking in more pets than any shelter in the region.

The shelter continues to receive high numbers of requests from people to surrender their pets, and nearly 500 new pets have come in either as strays or brought in by Animal Services in November.

Due to space at the shelter, KC Pet Project is starting a Black Friday Adoption Special. Dog and cat adoptions will be “Name Your Price Adoptions,” so adopters can name their adoption fees for the pets they choose to adopt. The special will run through Sunday, Nov. 27, at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and Petco on 95th Street (cats only). Pets in foster homes also qualify for the special. Puppies, kittens, and specialty breeds are excluded from the special.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to adopt a new best friend. New pets become available for adoption every day, and you can view all of them on their website.

All KC Pet Project locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.