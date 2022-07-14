Creature Feature: Archie, Whiskey, and Tango want good vibez only

This week’s “Creature Feature” is thanks to the help of Scott Poore from Mission Driven.

Let’s be real. Archie doesn’t need much of a description. He’s just damn cute. We have good feelings about Archie.

If you are interested in meeting him, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances—sooner than later.

Whisky and Tango are two pals who know how to party. They are a package deal as they eat together, sleep together, play together—everything together. The pups bonded when they were young after they were abandoned in a backyard and rescued by some kind folks.

They’d even like to keep the party going, but only with new human friends and bigger dogs (they can sometimes play a little ruff).

If you are interested in bringing Whiskey and Tango home, please contact Great Plains SPCA today.