Creature Feature: Willa & Jewel are a snuggly mother/daughter team and Gumbo the Dog is looking for a home

Willa & Jewel

This mother/daughter pair are as cute as can be! Mama Jewel has been a great matriarch to her babies but has a favorite in Willa. They’re bonded now and can’t leave each other’s side. These ladies come from a bit of chaos, so they tend to be shy around new people and places. Once they’ve had time to settle, they warm right up. These two are really joined at the hip and they do everything together. If you had a nickel for each time we’ve caught them snuggling, you’d be rich. Once these ladies trust you be prepared for a snuggle sandwich.

Willa & Jewel’s combined adoption fee is $150 and includes age-appropriate vaccines, neuter/spay, microchip, and testing for feline leukemia.

All cats adopted from The Rescue Project are intended to be indoor-only cats. If interested in meeting Willa and Jewel please click this link.

Gumbo

I’m Gumbo! I’m a 1-year-old terrier mix. When we meet you’ll see I am a perfectly velvety soft and a… schmedium sized dog. I’m kennel trained and love playing with bones and toys. Dogs and people of all sizes are instantly my friend. I haven’t lived in a house before so I’ve been learning to potty train and I’m, let’s say, 95% of the way there. Real good at it if someone comes with me outside, I just don’t like being alone or in the dark. But who does, am I right?

Do you have a soft snuggly bed for me? If you would like more information, please contact Melissa’s Second Chances. Thank you!

KC Pet Project offers $22 adoptions for the holidays

Stop by the KC Campus for Animal Care, Petco on 95th, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, or reach out about pets in foster homes to take advantage of $22 pet adoptions during KC Pet PRoject’s Home for the Holidays special running now through Dec. 31.

What better gift could anyone ask for?

Visit KC Pet Project’s website for more details and available animals for adoption.