COVID-19 shutters all KC Public Library locations from Christmas Eve into January [Updated]

[Update 3:30pm—Waldo branch has closed immediately due to possible coronavirus spread.]

The Kansas City Public Library will close all of its locations starting Dec. 24 and will remain closed until Jan. 3. A rise in COVID-19 cases and public health concerns with the holidays approaching are some of the reasons for the shutdown.

In addition to protecting everyone’s health, the shutdown will help KCPL maintain staffing across its system. Locations that are currently open will resume available Library services on Jan. 4.

“We know services at our physical locations will be missed, but we feel strongly that this extended pause is best for our community as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” KCPL executive director John Herron says. “We encourage patrons to lean even more during this time on our digital offerings, which have been significantly expanded and upgraded over the past nine months. We look forward to reopening our locations on the 4th and safely resuming limited in-person services.”

KCPL’s press release lists service information, which can be found below: