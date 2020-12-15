COVID-19 shutters all KC Public Library locations from Christmas Eve into January [Updated]
[Update 3:30pm—Waldo branch has closed immediately due to possible coronavirus spread.]
The Kansas City Public Library will close all of its locations starting Dec. 24 and will remain closed until Jan. 3. A rise in COVID-19 cases and public health concerns with the holidays approaching are some of the reasons for the shutdown.
In addition to protecting everyone’s health, the shutdown will help KCPL maintain staffing across its system. Locations that are currently open will resume available Library services on Jan. 4.
“We know services at our physical locations will be missed, but we feel strongly that this extended pause is best for our community as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” KCPL executive director John Herron says. “We encourage patrons to lean even more during this time on our digital offerings, which have been significantly expanded and upgraded over the past nine months. We look forward to reopening our locations on the 4th and safely resuming limited in-person services.”
KCPL’s press release lists service information, which can be found below:
- Patrons using the Pop In / Pick Up holds service are encouraged to pick up books and other physical materials in advance of the holidays. You can still place holds during the closure using our online catalog. Pop In / Pick Up resumes on January 4.
- In-person appointment services such as public computer sessions, Book a Browse at Plaza Branch’s Kid Corner, and Missouri Valley Special Collections research sessions will be on hiatus during this period.
- Remote printing and photocopying, faxing, and scanning services will be unavailable during the holiday closure.
- Free and open Wi-Fi will remain accessible outside all Library locations.
- Kids Café will not operate during the closure. The program will resume on Jan. 4 at the L.H. Bluford, Waldo, Southeast, and Trails West branches.
- Post Office boxes will remain accessible at the Bluford and North-East locations while the Library is closed.
- Ruiz and Sugar Creek locations will remain closed after Jan. 4 due to staffing pressures (details here).
- The Library’s Digital Branch remains accessible 24/7 — you can still enjoy digital materials and resources such as eBooks, audiobooks, streaming videos, and music.
- Families can explore videos of storytimes and other youth activities on the Youth & Family Engagement YouTube channel or enjoy stories by phone with our Dial-A-Story service.
- The Library’s past signature events are also available on YouTube or through our online event archive.
- Kanopy hosts hundreds of hard-to-find independent, international, documentary, and early films from providers like Criterion, PBS, and Kino Lorber.