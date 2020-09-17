Couple makes the best of cancelled KC wedding by giving it away

Kansas City native Eli Rosenberg had the wedding of his dreams scheduled for October 25 when the realities of COVID-19 forced him and his fiancé to cancel the big event. Rosenberg was a reporter at KMBC Channel 9 before moving to Boston in 2016 to work for NBC. It was after this cross country relocation that he met his fiancé, Amy Parison, while running the Boston Marathon in 2018. In October 2019, Rosenberg proposed to Parison during a run along the Charles River.

The couple originally set the date in early 2020, booking the Union Event Space in the Crossroads for the venue, local party mashup band Lost Wax to perform, and Eagle-Eye Photographer to capture their magical day. However, the couple was forced to face the reality of getting married in a city outside of where they were living during a pandemic and made the decision to cancel their wedding over the summer. “My mom is on the mend after beating cancer, and with 95 percent of our guests traveling from all over the US, having the wedding we wanted was just not possible,” says Rosenberg. With a travel ban in Massachusetts, guests flying to KC would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Boston. Rosenberg admits, “Our friends [here] love us, just maybe not that much!”

Due to their last-minute cancellation, Rosenberg and Parison were unable to get the deposits back on their bookings, having signed contracts prior to the pandemic. But they didn’t want to let the heartbreaking reality of having to push back their wedding keep another couple from potentially enjoying the bookings.

They created a website, wehadtocancelourwedding.com, hoping that someone with similar taste might be able to use their bookings instead. The two decided to offer their deposits at a discount price to another couple looking to save some money.

“We don’t fault our vendors,” says Parison, “they have been hurt by this too, so the website was a way to try and make them whole. To find new business for them, and to maybe help a couple that was looking at our venue, or our band, or our photographer, now afford them by taking over our deposits at a discount to them. LOVE WINS all around!”

On the website, the couple ensures that they have coordinated their offer with the venue, band, and photographer, promising it “isn’t some crazy scam.”

“We are trying to make the best of it, and at the same time help out other couples that may be in a better position than us.”

After their change in plans, Rosenberg and Parison are eloping on a beach in Nantucket next week, just the two of them. They plan to broadcast it live for all their friends and family to watch safely from their homes. Parison reflects, “In the end, considering everything that has happened the last year, it seems it all happened for the best.”

Interested or know someone looking to have the wedding of their dreams at a discount price?

Visit wehadtocancelourwedding.com or contact Rosenberg directly at wehadtocancelourwedding@gmail.com