Country Club Plaza Centennial Grant award winners to be selected by KC locals

Country Club Plaza announces its eight finalists for the $100,000 Centennial Grant Program, opening its public vote for Kansas City citizens to decide the four winning organizations.

With over 90 applicants submitting for recognition, you now get to decide what four local nonprofits will be awarded the $25,000 prize. Each organization will be provided funding for aid and projects concerning the program’s areas of focus: community, education, and the arts.

The eight finalists were selected by the Country Club Plaza organization and now await your ballots—Assistance League of Kansas City, Harris Park Midtown Sports & Activities Center, Lead to Read KC, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Newhouse, Operation Breakthrough, The Prospect KC, and Unite KC.

The public vote remains open from Nov. 14-18. Once votes are collected, the four organizations with the most votes will be announced on Dec. 1 and will each receive their reward.

More Country Club Plaza 100th Anniversary celebrations and activities are to be announced within the following months.

Choose your favorite non-profit organization to win on the Country Club Plaza website.