Elite Comics inaugural ‘Monster Bash’ fundraiser happens Oct. 30

Attention cosplay fanatics: with Halloween weekend just around the corner, Elite Comics in Overland Park is hosting their first-ever Monster Bash Oct. 30—and it’s all for a good cause.

“It’s a free event for kids and adults to enjoy spooky fare, buy comics, meet local artists, and enjoy a safe trick-or-treat space,” says William Binderup, owner/operator at Elite Comics. “Plus, we’re raising money for our Children’s Mercy Toy Drive.”

For Binderup’s team, it’s a chance to embrace the philanthropic nature of Kansas City’s cosplay community. With over 15,000 square feet of comics, toys, statues, games, graphic novels, and more, the event is sure to be a family-friendly hit.

“Events like this are one way for our community to come together, have a fun day, and meet talented local artists and creators,” he says. “Since Elite Comics is about to start our 29th year, we’re determined to raise $29,000 for the toy drive!”

Oh, and Binderup says to be on the lookout for pie—lots of pie from Betty’s Pies. Plus, Walgreens will be on-hand to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the event.

Want to go all out in your attire? Binderup says bring it on—or don’t. It’s up to you. But he does promise a huge costume contest as well as a fun, comic-themed trick-or-treat bonanza for kids.

“We’ll also have various donation areas. Plus, a portion of every dollar spent at the show will go to the toy drive,” he says. “It’s a great opportunity to help kids and their families enjoy a nice Christmas if they’re in the hospital over the holidays. Our mission? To always remember the only thing that has ever mattered is how we treat each other.”

Elite Comics Monster Bash

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd

This event is kid-friendly and free to attend.