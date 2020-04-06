Coronavirus quarantine photos of an abandoned KC

Our friends Caleb Condit and Rebecca Norden from pilsenphotocoop.com were out in the world. As smart, cool photographers, they grabbed a bunch of shots that capture our city’s transition from metropolis to post-apocalypse. They brought their cameras with them while doing last minute trips to the store, and these are the moments they captured.

The group of people on the rooftop were celebrating St. Patricks Day since all the bars were closed and the woman in the wheelchair with the mask on was in line at a Bass Pro Shop to purchase a gun.

We’re definitely living in strange times. And we’re lucky to have this kind of documentation. Hopefully we’ll get opposite versions of these shots soon, when life starts to ramp back up again.

Check out more of their work at pilsenphotocoop.com