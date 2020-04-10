Consider our healthcare workers and care for each other

Thank you to everyone staying home and taking the time to relearn ourselves and each other; to fix what is broken and let go of things too far gone to be mended.

I have friends who are sick, people whose parents and grandparents have died. It is a difficult death encumbered by loneliness. Death is change, change is scary and yes, we all die alone.

But there are more sides to dwell on than opposition- religion and science both require faith.

Here and now we have one task and that is to protect ourselves and others. COVID or no COVID, this is the code of a kind and loving society.

Tonight downtown is lit up blue to respect our health care workers. I hope we’re all appreciating them together.

Follow Peregrine on Instagram.