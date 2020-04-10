Consider our healthcare workers and care for each other

Peregrine Honig,

8c59cd3f 4e7b 4579 9bcc 1c408424e210

Thank you to everyone staying home and taking the time to relearn ourselves and each other; to fix what is broken and let go of things too far gone to be mended.

I have friends who are sick, people whose parents and grandparents have died. It is a difficult death encumbered by loneliness. Death is change, change is scary and yes, we all die alone.

But there are more sides to dwell on than opposition- religion and science both require faith.

Here and now we have one task and that is to protect ourselves and others. COVID or no COVID, this is the code of a kind and loving society.

Tonight downtown is lit up blue to respect our health care workers. I hope we’re all appreciating them together.

Follow Peregrine on Instagram.

Categories: Art
Tags: , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.