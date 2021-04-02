Communities Creating Opportunity offers free rides to the polls for April 6 elections

Do you want to vote April 6 but aren’t sure how you will make it to the polls? Communities Creating Opportunity (CCO) has the solution: a free ride to the polls.

For the second year in a row, CCO will provide residents of the following zip codes a ride to the polls: 64109, 64127, 64128, 64130, 64132.

“After a successful November 2020 election, we’re excited to again offer this service to those who need it,” says Garrett S. Griffin, Communications Director at CCO. “We hope to give more rides every election, regardless of whether it’s a presidential race or a local vote.”

The Election Riders service will be available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To get a ride, either call the hotline at 816-221-0556 or use the app, available on Android and Apple