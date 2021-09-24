COALESCE to blend fine art and fashion Nov. 5

The Kansas City Artists Coalition is set to host the annual COALESCE event under the lights at The City Market, from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 5.

An immersive art experience where “fine art meets fashion,” COALESCE will feature eight local multidisciplinary artists who will transform gowns donated by the Gown Gallery into “walking canvases of fine art.” Each artist’s dress will also be accompanied by a collection of gowns curated by Wlaa Style.

General admission tickets are $50, and include open bar access, appetizers, and a custom COALESCE event face mask. A premier admission option, available for $125, offers an invitation to an early pre-party with live entertainment at 6 p.m., an opportunity to meet the artists, and prime seating in addition to the general admission offerings.

All guests are required to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or negative results from a test taken within 24-hours of the start of the event. Once in, attendees are still required to wear a mask. COALESCE is sponsored by Linda Lighton, The Gown Gallery, Wlaa Style, the Historic City Market Kansas City, Harvest Productions, and KC Streetcar.