Citywide mask mandate expires, child vaccinations to begin Nov. 8

Kansas City’s citywide mask mandate expired Nov. 4, with a single measure to extend it for anyone in a school setting. The decision to rescind the mandate was passed by city council with an 11-2 vote.

Those in schools and on school busses will still be required to wear masks through Dec. 2, when the council will deliberate on any further action.

The end of the citywide mask mandate applies to those within Kansas City limits. Jackson County recently voted to extend its mask mandate through Nov. 22. The decisions come less than a week before the first wave of child-approved vaccines (ages 5-11) will hit area pharmacies and clinics, beginning Nov. 8.

To aid in the disbursement of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, Kansas City Public Library clinics, hosted by KC CARE Health Center, will begin administering free vaccine clinics through the end of the year.

The clinics will be Tuesdays at the Plaza Branch (4801 Main) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays (starting Nov. 17) at the Waldo Branch (201 E. 75th) from 2-6 p.m., and Thursdays at the North-East Branch (6000 Wilson Ave) from noon to 6 p.m.

Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, including the Moderna booster, can attend any of these sessions without making an appointment. Spanish interpreters will be made available at all locations.